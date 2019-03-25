LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Court Extends Protection from Arrest to Chidambaram, Karti in Aircel-Maxis Case Till April 26

P Chidambaram appeared before Special Judge O P Saini, who extended the interim relief granted to them.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till April 26 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
