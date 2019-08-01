English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Extends Protection from Arrest to Chidambaram, Karti Till August 9 in Aircel-Maxis Case
During the hearing, Chidambaram told the court there was no ground for it to deny them anticipatory bail, opposed by the two central probe agencies.
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till August 9 the interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief after the argument on anticipatory bail plea of the father-son duo remained inconclusive as both the agencies sought time to argue the matter further.
The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
