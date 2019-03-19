LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Court Extends Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail, Asks Him to Join ED Probe

Special judge Arvind Kumar extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail till March 25 in a money laundering case and asked him to join the probe after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Court Extends Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail, Asks Him to Join ED Probe
File photo of Robert Vadra. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25 and asked him to join the probe in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

On February 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.

ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram