English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Extends Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail, Asks Him to Join ED Probe
Special judge Arvind Kumar extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail till March 25 in a money laundering case and asked him to join the probe after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.
File photo of Robert Vadra. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25 and asked him to join the probe in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.
On February 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.
ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.
On February 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.
ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone With 12GB RAM, Pressure Sensitive Display Unveiled
- PUBG Mobile Season 6 to Release on March 21: New Guns, Vehicles And More
- JK Rowling Talks About Dumbledore and Grindelwald's Gay Relationship, Gets Trolled
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results