Delhi Court Extends Robert Vadra's Interim Protection From Arrest Till March 27

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Robert Vadra, denied all allegations against him and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
File phot of Robert Vadra leaving after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended Robert Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 27 in a money laundering case. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra has been alleged of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
