Delhi Court Extends Robert Vadra's Interim Protection From Arrest Till March 27
Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Robert Vadra, denied all allegations against him and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.
File phot of Robert Vadra leaving after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended Robert Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 27 in a money laundering case. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, denied all allegations against him and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.
Vadra has been alleged of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
