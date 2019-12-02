Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against 3 People in Unnao Gang-rape Case

Quoting the rape survivor's statement, the CBI has said in the charge sheet that on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when the accused pulled her inside a car.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Court Frames Charges Against 3 People in Unnao Gang-rape Case
File photo of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday framed charges against three people for allegedly kidnapping and gang raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. This case is different from the alleged sexual assault on the woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the same year.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh in the gang rape case. In its charge sheet, the CBI has named the three persons as accused for the offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The maximum punishment for the offences is life imprisonment.

Quoting the rape survivor's statement recorded before a judicial magistrate in Unnao, the CBI has said in the charge sheet that on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when Singh and Tiwari, along with three others, pulled her inside a car.

After covering some distance, Singh and Tiwari allegedly raped her in the car, the charge sheet said. She was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with muffled faces, allegedly raped her, it has said.

After two-three days, she was taken to the Yadav's house, where he allegedly raped her. Then two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh from where she was recovered by police, the charge sheet said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram