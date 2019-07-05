Delhi Court Frames Charges against Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders for 2014 Protests

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Delhi Court Frames Charges against Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders for 2014 Protests

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said there was sufficient evidence to conclude that a prima facie case and 'grave suspicion' was made out against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Somnath Bharti.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Court Frames Charges against Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders for 2014 Protests
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti on trial for violating prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said there was sufficient evidence to conclude that a prima facie case and "grave suspicion" was made out against them.

The court framed the charges after advocate Irshad, appearing for Kejriwal and Sisodia, pleaded not guilty on their behalf and claimed trail.

Bharti, who was present before the court, also pleaded not guilty.

The charges against MLA Rakhi Birla were, however, not framed since she was not present. The court directed her to be present before it on July 8, when the charges will be framed.

The court framed charges under section 143 and 145 (both related to unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to an order by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and under section 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC, read with section 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC.

"As far as the accused Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Rakhi Birla and Somnath Bharti are concerned, there is sufficient evidence to come to a conclusion that there exists a prima facie case and grave suspicion about the commission of the aforesaid discussed offences," the court said.

It, however, discharged AAP leader Sanjay Singh and its former member Ashutosh, saying "there is no evidence on record against them regarding their participation in the aforementioned offences".

All the six accused were chargesheeted by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. They were earlier granted bail by the court.

Kejriwal and other leaders had staged a dharna' outside Rail Bhavan demanding action against police officials who had refused to carry out a raid on an alleged drug and prostitution racket in South Delhi on January 20, 2014.

The accused were chargesheeted by the police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and also obstructing public servants in discharge of their official duty.

In its charge sheet, the police had claimed that on January 19, 2014 the Assistant Commissioner of Police had imposed prohibitory orders in North Block, South Block, Vijay Chowk areas near Rail Bhavan and Parliament Street. The AAP leaders assembled there the very next day, defying the prohibitory orders, it said.

The police alleged that on being told about the prohibitory orders, Kejriwal had said he would go to the Home Minister's office at North Block in his car and also laid a condition that media persons and his supporters would accompany him.

The charge sheet further claimed that Kejriwal, Sisodia and other AAP leaders along with 250-300 supporters defied the orders and started moving towards the Home Minister's office.

When the police officials present there tried to stop them with barricades, these leaders instigated their supporters and they manhandled policemen, it had alleged.

According to the police, Kejriwal and his supporters then sat on a dharna' at the chowk defying the prohibitory orders.

The charge sheet had said when Kejriwal and his supporters were stopped at the barricades at Rail Bhavan chowk, they raised slogans against the police, the central government and the Home Ministry and tried to move forward by manhandling the police officials present there.

When the protesters were stopped, Kejriwal got annoyed and declared that he would stage 'dharna' for the next 10 days at Rail Bhawan chowk, it had said. He sat there and gave instigating speeches, the police had alleged.

Kejriwal had demanded immediate suspension of the "corrupt" officials who refused to act in the interest of the public whose cause Somnath Bharti had taken up, it had said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram