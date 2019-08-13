Court Frames Charges Against MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Others for Murder of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting him and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.

Charges have been framed against 10 accused.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.