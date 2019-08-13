Court Frames Charges Against MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Others for Murder of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting him and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting him and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.
Charges have been framed against 10 accused.
