Delhi Court Frames Charges of Rape Against Expelled BJP MLA Sengar, Accomplice in Unnao Case

The Delhi court framed charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and rape against the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and accomplice Shashi Singh for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Delhi Court Frames Charges of Rape Against Expelled BJP MLA Sengar, Accomplice in Unnao Case
File photo of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI had on Thursday told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others. The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

