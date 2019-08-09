Delhi Court Frames Charges of Rape Against Expelled BJP MLA Sengar, Accomplice in Unnao Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI had on Thursday told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others. The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.