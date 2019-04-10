English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Frames Defamation Charge Against Journalist Priya Ramani in Case Filed by MJ Akbar
Journalist Priya Ramani had received a bail by a Delhi court in February in the criminal defamation case filed by the BJP politician and former editor MJ Akbar.
File photo of MJ Akbar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani, whose allegation of sexual misconduct against MJ Akbar paved the way for a flood of first-person accounts by women who said they had been harassed by him, now has defamation charge framed against her by a Delhi court and would now be tried in court.
The journalist had received a bail by a Delhi court in February in the criminal defamation case filed by the BJP politician and former editor.
Akbar was forced to resign as minister of state for external affairs last year as the allegations against him piled up, all dating back to his time as a newspaper editor.
The court has now fixed May 4 as the date for recording of evidence.
In a brief hearing that saw several journalists in attendance in solidarity with Ramani, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal framed defamation charges against the journalist.
Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. He has denied the accusations.
His name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India last year. Akbar, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on October 17, was in Nigeria when his name came up.
In the wake of Ramani’s tweet, in which she identified him as the anonymous editor who featured in a magazine article she had written the previous year, multiple women came forward with accounts of alleged sexual harassment by him when he edited the Asian Age newspaper.
The court had earlier summoned Ramani after noting that the allegations made against Akbar were “prima facie defamatory” and that he denied all the accusations made by her as “false and imaginary”.
In February, speaking to reporters after her court appearance, Ramani said the date for the next hearing had been set for April 10. “Now I will tell my side of the story,” she had said.
The journalist had received a bail by a Delhi court in February in the criminal defamation case filed by the BJP politician and former editor.
Akbar was forced to resign as minister of state for external affairs last year as the allegations against him piled up, all dating back to his time as a newspaper editor.
The court has now fixed May 4 as the date for recording of evidence.
In a brief hearing that saw several journalists in attendance in solidarity with Ramani, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal framed defamation charges against the journalist.
Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. He has denied the accusations.
His name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India last year. Akbar, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on October 17, was in Nigeria when his name came up.
In the wake of Ramani’s tweet, in which she identified him as the anonymous editor who featured in a magazine article she had written the previous year, multiple women came forward with accounts of alleged sexual harassment by him when he edited the Asian Age newspaper.
The court had earlier summoned Ramani after noting that the allegations made against Akbar were “prima facie defamatory” and that he denied all the accusations made by her as “false and imaginary”.
In February, speaking to reporters after her court appearance, Ramani said the date for the next hearing had been set for April 10. “Now I will tell my side of the story,” she had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Hope for a Day When There Will be All India Queer Congress', Says Harish Iyer on Entry in Politics
- Malaika Arora Makes Jaw-dropping Statement in Yellow 'Lera' Silk Gown
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- Australia Must Manage Warner's Ego: Smith
- MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results