Robert Vadra Can't Fly Out of India Without Permission, Says Delhi Court While Granting Anticipatory Bail
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount. The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.
Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (File Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.
It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case. Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
