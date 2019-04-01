LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Vadra Can't Fly Out of India Without Permission, Says Delhi Court While Granting Anticipatory Bail

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount. The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Vadra Can't Fly Out of India Without Permission, Says Delhi Court While Granting Anticipatory Bail
Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (File Photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount. The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.

It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case. Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram