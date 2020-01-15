Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Granted Bail, to be Taken Back to Saharanpur With 'No-Dharna Condition'
Azad will be escorted back to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, the court allowed him to visit Jama Masjid within 24 hours, with a police escort, to pay obeisance.
File photo: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad being brought to a court by police personnel, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) at Jama Masjid on December 20.
Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief with certain conditions. Azad has been restrained from visiting Delhi for four weeks and to not hold any 'dharna' for a month, until February 16.
Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.
Special circumstances call for special conditions, the judge said.
During the verdict pronouncement, the lawyer appearing for Azad said the Bhim Army chief faces threats in UP.
The Bhim Army had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the CAA on December 20, without police permission. Fifteen others arrested in the case were granted bail on January 9.
