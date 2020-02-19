Delhi Court Grants Bail to Former NITI Aayog CEO, Others in INX Media cCase
The court, which granted them bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each, directed that they would not leave the country without its permission.
The court, which granted them bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each, directed that they would not leave the country without its permission.
New Delhi A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted bail to former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.
The court, which granted them bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each, directed that they would not leave the country without its permission.
It also directed them not to tamper with evidence.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram is already out on bail in the case.
The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day
- Samsung Galaxy A71 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability and More
- U-17 Women's World Cup Will Positively Impact Entire Indian Ecosystem: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer
- Indian Dance Crew V Unbeatable Wins America's Got Talent The Champions
- The Race to Launch India’s First 5G Smartphone is Completely Pointless