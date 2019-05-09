Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Jairam Ramesh in Vivek Doval Case

Vivek Doval, had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh, and the author of an article published in The Caravan magazine

-- | PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a defamation case filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval against him and 'The Caravan' magazine for an article published in January.

The complaint was filed against The Caravan and the author of the article, besides the Congress Leader.

Samar Vishal, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, framed defamation charges against all the three accused after they pleaded not guilty in the case.

In his complaint, Vivek Doval had said the magazine and Ramesh, who had held a press conference repeating the allegations leveled by the magazine, had attempted to "deliberately malign and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".
