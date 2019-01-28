LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Lalu, Wife and Son in IRCTC Scam

The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Lalu, Wife and Son in IRCTC Scam
File photo of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of likely amount, each.

The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
