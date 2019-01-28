English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Lalu, Wife and Son in IRCTC Scam
The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.
File photo of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam-related money laundering case.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of likely amount, each.
The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.
The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of likely amount, each.
The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.
The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh is Roaring in THIS Jaw-dropping Leopard Print Suit at Umang 2019
- New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Grille, Alloy Wheels
- Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results