1-min read

Delhi Court Grants Bail to NRI Businessman Thampi in PMLA Case Related to Robert Vadra

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to NRI Businessman Thampi in PMLA Case Related to Robert Vadra
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to NRI businessman C C Thampi on Wednesday in a money laundering probe related to Robert Vadra for acquisition of allegedly illegal assets abroad.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Thampi was arrested by the ED on January 18. He is stated to be "controlling" Dubai-based company Sky Lite.

In 2009, another co-accused Sanjay Bhandari's firm, Santech FZE, purchased a London asset from a private company which was acquired by Sky Lite.

