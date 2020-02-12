Delhi Court Grants Bail to One Arrested in December 15 Anti-CAA Protests Near Jamia University

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to one people arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15.

The person, identified as Mohammad Haneef, was granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar, upon furnishing a bail bond of Rupees 20,000.

During the hearing, the police opposed the bail plea and said allegations against Haneef were serious in nature, and the investigation was at its initial stage.

The police also claimed that he was part of the mob which had allegedly turned violent and burnt police booths, pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs in Delhi Jamia Nagar on December 15, last year, that injured several police personnel.

Khalil A Ansari, who appeared for Haneef, said that he was falsely implicated in the case and no useful purpose was going to be served by keeping the later behind the bars for a longer period. According to Ansari, Haneef was at his work place at the time of the incident and was picked up from his residence.

The lawyer also said that Haneef, just like co-accused Danish who was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on February 3, should also be released on grounds of parity.

The court had earlier sent 10 arrested people -- Haneef, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish, Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala – and sent them to judicial custody.

The university had virtually turned into a battlefield on December 15 as police entered the campus and also used force following the protest that led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

