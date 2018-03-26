English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Grants CBI 5-day Custody of Peter Mukerjea in INX Media Case
Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti Chidambaram and others in the case.
File photo of ex-TV tycoon Peter Mukerjea.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 in the INX Media case which also involves Karti Chidamabram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram.
Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti and others in the case.
The court also allowed CBI's plea to formally arrest Mukerjea in the case.
The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case.
The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015.
Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.
The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.
The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. The Delhi High Court, had on March 23, granted bail to Karti in the INX Media case.
Also Watch
Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti and others in the case.
The court also allowed CBI's plea to formally arrest Mukerjea in the case.
The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case.
The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015.
Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.
The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.
The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. The Delhi High Court, had on March 23, granted bail to Karti in the INX Media case.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet