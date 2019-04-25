English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Grants Exemption from Appearance to Jairam Ramesh in Defamation Case
The Delhi court will hear the defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek on May 9.
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted exemption from personal appearance to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and directed him to appear before it on May 9 in a defamation case filed against him by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also granted bail to The Caravan's editor-in-chief and its reporter, who appeared before the court after they were summoned as accused in the case.
The court granted an exemption to Ramesh after the Congress leader moved an application and sought exemption from appearing before it today.
The Caravan had alleged in its article that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven".
On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and colleagues.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also granted bail to The Caravan's editor-in-chief and its reporter, who appeared before the court after they were summoned as accused in the case.
The court granted an exemption to Ramesh after the Congress leader moved an application and sought exemption from appearing before it today.
The Caravan had alleged in its article that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven".
On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and colleagues.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married
- OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage to Cost Over Rs 55,000
- Kareena Kapoor On Paparazzi Chasing Taimur: Go and Click Ranveer Singh, Why A Two-Year-Old?
- Salman Khan is a Superhero, Priyanka Chopra is a Dear Friend, Says Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results