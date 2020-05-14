INDIA

Delhi Court Judges Self-quarantine After Coming in Contact with Covid-19 Patient

Medics collect samples from a COVID-19 patient to test the status of his infection at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A Metropolitan Magistrate posted at a central district court came in contact with patient after he appeared before him for recording statement on May 6.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 7:40 AM IST
Two district court judges in the national capital have put themselves under quarantine after one of them came in contact with a COVID-19 patient during the hearing.

Pursuant to this, his wife, employed as Metropolitan Magistrate in Saket court, has isolated herself for 14 days at home, stated a circular issued by court's District and Sessions Judge Neena Bansal Krishna.

Earlier this month, a Junior Judicial Assistant in Saket court had also tested positive for the COVID-19.

He had last visited the court on May 4 due to some official work and had also come in contact with Steno Ravish Kumar who is now under quarantine.

