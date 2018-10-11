English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Orders Attachment of Mallya's Properties in Bengaluru
Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered attachment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through ED's special public prosecutor NK Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order.
The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them.
Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.
The court had on 8 May directed the attachment of Mallya's properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it.
It had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.
It had on 12 April last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron.
Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution.
