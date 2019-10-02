Delhi Court Orders Framing Charges Against 7 for Abducting Children, Babies and Selling Them
Delhi court passed the order of framing charges after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police recovered a 10-day-old old baby, some more minors and cash worth Rs 43,500 from one of the accused persons.
Child Trafficking Representative image
New Delhi: A court here has ordered framing of charges against seven people for allegedly abducting children, including newborns, and selling them. It observed that trafficking in human beings is a multi-layered phenomena that can take different forms and occur in various industries.
"There common characteristic is the element of constraint, deceit, threat, fraud, coercion, etc. used with an aim to economically and/or sexually exploit one or other persons and besides that there are other, less widely known forms of trafficking," Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil said.
Prima facie various offences, including trafficking and forgery, are made out against the seven accused, the court said, adding it cannot be said that sale and purchase of infants are out of the purview of the offence of trafficking. It said the seven accused abducted children from their guardians by fraud and were actively involved in trafficking.
"All the accused, who in connivance of their common intention, were knowingly or actively involved in the commission of offence of trafficking and for this purpose they abducted innocent babies from their lawful guardianship by playing fraud upon their parents/guardian," the judge said.
The court passed the order of framing charges against the seven people — Mohd Jahangir, Rahul Baudh, Jyoti Baudh, Jitender Kumar, Mithla, Shakeela Khatoon and Kavita.
"Though it seems that the babies were taken from their parents with the consent but I must state that consent by playing fraud and based on false and misleading facts is no consent in the eyes of law in terms of Section 90 of the IPC," the judge said.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police in February last year busted a child trafficking racket following a tip off and recovered a 10-day-old old baby from Jahangir's possession.
Officials had arrested Jahangir, along with the other co-accused, who during interrogation revealed about other cases of abduction. Later, police recovered some minors and cash worth Rs 43,500 from one of the accused persons.
The counsel for accused submitted in court that they cannot be framed for chid trafficking since consent of victim was mandatory to indicate that there was exploitation and therefore, the said provisions were not applicable to case of minors. The counsel further contended that mere sale and purchase of infants cannot be termed as exploitation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?