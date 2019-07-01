Delhi Court Orders Framing of Charges Against Naveen Jindal, 4 Others in Coal Scam Case
The court ordered that industrialist Naveen Jindal and others be put on trial for offences allegedly committed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
File photo of industrialist Naveen Jindal. (PTI)
New Delhi: A special court on Monday ordered framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and four others in a coal scam case.
Special judge Bharat Parashar ordered that Jindal and the others be put on trial for offences allegedly committed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides Jindal, the charges have been framed against Jindal Steel and Power Limited's former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy managing director Anand Goyal, chief executive officer Vikrant Gujral and the company's authorised signatory D N Abrol.
The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
It has now put up the matter for July 25 for formally framing the charges against the accused.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's Film Promises a Laugh Riot
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s