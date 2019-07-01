Delhi Court Orders Framing of Charges Against Naveen Jindal, 4 Others in Coal Scam Case

New Delhi: A special court on Monday ordered framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and four others in a coal scam case.

Special judge Bharat Parashar ordered that Jindal and the others be put on trial for offences allegedly committed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides Jindal, the charges have been framed against Jindal Steel and Power Limited's former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy managing director Anand Goyal, chief executive officer Vikrant Gujral and the company's authorised signatory D N Abrol.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

It has now put up the matter for July 25 for formally framing the charges against the accused.