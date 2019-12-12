Delhi Court Pulls up Police for Not Registering Rape Survivor's Complaint After She Received Threat

New Delhi: A local court here has pulled up Delhi Police for failing to register an FIR on a rape survivor's complaint that she had allegedly received threat from some persons to withdraw her case of sexual assault.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar sought a reply from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jahangirpuri police station explaining why no action be taken against him for failing to act on the woman's complaint made in August.

The court directed the SHO to file the written explanation by December 17. "SHO PS Jahangirpuri is directed to file the written explanation as to why action should not be taken against you in accordance with law for non registration of the FIR particularly when the complainant has lodged the serious allegations against Parag Garg in her written complaint August 26,2019," said the court order.

The woman had claimed in her complaint that some persons had visited her house and threatened her to withdraw the case. The woman was allegedly raped and obscene videos of her were made by the accused. The court has framed charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and has claimed trial.

