Delhi Court Refuses to Direct CBI to Probe Doctors Who Examined Unnao Rape Survivor's Father
The court, however, said that if during the course of the trial any evidence surfaces about the role played by any of the doctors in the entire episode, appropriate orders would be passed.
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
New Delhi: A Delhi court has refused to direct the CBI to initiate a probe against the doctors who had treated the father of the Unnao rape survivor when he was injured and in judicial custody, saying it was the prerogative of the CBI to conduct the prosecution.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma was hearing a plea filed by the counsel of the woman, who was allegedly raped by Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017. Sengar was later expelled from the BJP.
Senior Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu had opposed the plea saying that nothing has come up in their investigation so far to call the doctors as accused before the court.
The plea, filed by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, had alleged that the doctors at the district hospital deliberately did not examine the father of the woman properly at the behest of Sengar.
The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar and nine others for allegedly assaulting and framing the rape survivor's father in an arms case and murdering him while in judicial custody.
He was arrested on April 3, 2018 and had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.
