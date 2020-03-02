Delhi Court Refuses to Stay Hanging of Nirbhaya Case Convicts Tomorrow

New Delhi: A Delhi court dismissed a plea by two convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case seeking a stay on execution of death warrant, which is scheduled for 6am on March 3.

The plea was based on fresh mercy petition stated to have been filed by Akshay Kumar Singh and and the curative petition by another convict Pawan Gupta.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana dismissed the petition seeking a stay on the execution of the death sentences, after the Supreme Court rejected the curative petition filed by Gupta.

The curative petition was considered by a bench of justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan in the chamber of Justice Ramana.

Gupta was the last death row convict in the case to move the top court with his curative plea, the final legal remedy available to a person. His lawyer said he filed his petition seeking mercy from the President on Monday soon after the SC order.

Akshay had filed his mercy plea on Friday. His petition was the second time he asked for clemency from the President, stating that the rejection of the first one on February 5 was based on incomplete facts.

The public prosecutor, however, said the State has not yet received any information regarding the second mercy petition of Akshay. Regarding Pawan's curative petition, it was submitted that the same was filed after considerable delay, and cannot be ground for staying execution.

The trial court on February 17 issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31) — in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died a fortnight later.

