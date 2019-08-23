Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Court Reserves Order on Anticipatory Bail Plea of Chidambarams to September 3

Special Judge O P Saini took strong objection to the agencies seeking repeated adjournments, saying "things have become very embarrassing for me".

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
Delhi Court Reserves Order on Anticipatory Bail Plea of Chidambarams to September 3
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A Delhi Court Friday refused to adjourn the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the pleas by CBI and ED, which sought the adjournment saying that another case pertaining to INX Media involving them was pending before the Supreme Court.

Special Judge O P Saini took strong objection to the agencies seeking repeated adjournments, saying "things have become very embarrassing for me".

The court then reserved order on Chidambarams anticipatory bail application for September 3, extending the interim protection from arrest to them till then. It, however, gave liberty to CBI and ED to argue anytime before that date.

"I do not find any merit in the application of agencies to adjourn the matter. Why you (CBI, ED) asking adjournments day after day? You are making such arguments for an year.

"Thing have become very embarrassing for me. You have been seeking adjournment day after day. Put up for orders for September 3. They can argue before that whenever they may argue," the court said.It said that both the matters Aircel Maxis and INX Media were different. On agencies' argument that both cases involved FIPB approvals, the court said there were hundreds were such matters.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

