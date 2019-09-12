Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Reserves Order on Chidambaram's Surrender Plea in INX Media Money Laundering Case for Friday

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media money laundering case is necessary but it will be done at an appropriate time.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved for tomorrow its order on a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the ED's money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media money laundering case is necessary but it will be done at an appropriate time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, contended that the ED's submission is mala fide and intended to make him suffer. He also told the court that Chidambaram can surrender whenever he wants to as its his right.

Sibal said ED had come to Chidambaram's house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

The court was hearing Chidambaram's plea to surrender in ED's money laundering case related to INX Media.

Loading...
