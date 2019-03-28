English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Reserves Order on Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail Plea for April 1
Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by the court till March 27.
File photo of Robert Vadra. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea for April 1 and extended his interim protection from arrest till then in a money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special judge Arvind Kumar.
Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, had denied all allegations against him and said that he has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.
