Delhi Court Reserves Order on Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail Plea for April 1

A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea for April 1 and extended his interim protection from arrest till then in a money laundering case.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special judge Arvind Kumar.Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by the court till March 27.Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, had denied all allegations against him and said that he has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.