Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Court Seeks CBI's Reply on Plea of Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Mother Against Closure Report

As Delhi Police remained clueless about Ahmed's whereabouts even after seven months of his missing, the probe was handed over to the CBI on May 16, 2017.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Court Seeks CBI's Reply on Plea of Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Mother Against Closure Report
File photo of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sought CBI's response on a petition moved by Fatima Nafees, mother of the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, against the closure report it had filed in the case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjyot Singh Bhalla directed the CBI to file its reply by May 8.

The petition, filed through advocate Harsh Bora, sought further investigation by the probe agency in the case, claiming that it did not conduct a proper investigation and filed the closure report on false grounds.

It challenged the conclusion of the CBI in the case that Ahmed went missing voluntarily. Investigation into the disappearance of Ahmed, who went missing from the university, came to an end last year after the Delhi High Court allowed the CBI to file a closure report in the matter.

The high court did not agree with the allegation of Ahmed's mother that the CBI wanted to file the closure report due to "political compulsions". The CBI had filed the closure report saying efforts to trace him have yielded no results.

The agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone giving information about Najeeb and informed police chiefs of all state police in the country.

Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night.

As Delhi Police remained clueless about Ahmed's whereabouts even after seven months of his missing, the probe was handed over to the CBI on May 16, 2017.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram