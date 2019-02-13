English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Sends 2 Men to 2-Day Police Custody in Karol Bagh Fire Tragedy
The court directed police to not torture the accused during remand. The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, has been absconding since the incident.
The court directed police to not torture the accused during remand. The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, has been absconding since the incident.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent two men, arrested in connection with a massive fire at Karol Bagh area, to two-day police custody.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shilpi Jain allowed the custodial interrogation of Rajender Kumar and Vikas Kumar Takkal till February 15.
The court directed police to not torture the accused during remand.
"In view of the facts and circumstances and considering that the crucial documents for the purpose of effective investigation are to be collected at the instance of accused persons, two days police custody of accused persons Rajender Kumar and Vikas Kumar Takkal is hereby granted subject to medical examination of the accused after every 24 hours as per Supreme Court guidelines," the court said.
A massive fire engulfed Arpit Palace Hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 17 people, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves.
The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, were arrested for culpable homicide, police said.
The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, has been absconding since the incident, they said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shilpi Jain allowed the custodial interrogation of Rajender Kumar and Vikas Kumar Takkal till February 15.
The court directed police to not torture the accused during remand.
"In view of the facts and circumstances and considering that the crucial documents for the purpose of effective investigation are to be collected at the instance of accused persons, two days police custody of accused persons Rajender Kumar and Vikas Kumar Takkal is hereby granted subject to medical examination of the accused after every 24 hours as per Supreme Court guidelines," the court said.
A massive fire engulfed Arpit Palace Hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 17 people, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves.
The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, were arrested for culpable homicide, police said.
The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, has been absconding since the incident, they said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results