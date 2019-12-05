Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Court Sends 65-year-old to Five Years in Jail for Raping 7-year-old Girl

The 65-year-old man raped the girl in 2013 in her home, during the punishment for which the court said that the victim's childhood had been crippled.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Court Sends 65-year-old to Five Years in Jail for Raping 7-year-old Girl
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a 65-year old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 7-year old girl, saying he was guilty of crippling her childhood and deserved to be taken to task without leniency.

Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini convicted the man under section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The court further directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to grant a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the rape survivor's family.

"Sexual assault inhibits every kind of growth of the child, leaving the child either in a nervous wreck or a mental and emotional dwarf. Thus convict is guilty of crippling childhood as well as the whole personality of the child, for which he deserves to be taken to task, without leniency," it said in its order.

According to the prosecution, in 2013 the accused, who was living in the minor girl's neighbourhood, had entered her house while she was alone, gagged her and forcefully took her to a room. He then sexually assaulted her.

When her aunt came downstairs and saw that the accused had taken the girl inside the room, she raised an alarm and got the door opened. The victim then narrated the ordeal to her aunt and she got a case registered with the police.

The accused had said that he was falsely implicated and claimed trial.

The court said in its judgement, "Sexual assault is an act, which not just affects a child physically and emotionally but its psychological effect is too deep rooted, to be deciphered very soon after the assault.

"The psychological assault corrodes the inner being of the child, slowly but steadily, leaving deep embedded scars, which though not visible to the naked eye, get manifested in the child's future actions, reactions, and emotions. Such a sexually assaulted child develops fear psychosis, withdrawal symptoms as well as shiftiness in behaviour."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com