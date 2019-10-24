Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Sends Chidambaram to ED Custody Till October 30 in INX Media Money Laundering Case

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including on providing him home-cooked food. The probe agency had sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

