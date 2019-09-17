Delhi Court Sends Cong Leader DK Shivakumar to Judicial Custody till Oct 1 in Money Laundering Case
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody, directing the Enforcement Directorate to take him first to a hospital and see whether doctors suggest admission.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED, to judicial custody.
The Delhi court has sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the Enforcement Directorate to take Shivakumar to hospital first and see whether the doctor suggests admitting him there.
The probe agency claimed in the court that his interrogation was yet to be completed and sought permission from the judge to question him during the judicial custody.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, appearing for the ED, told the court that Shivakumar's health condition did not allow effective questioning.
The Congress leader's counsel opposed the ED plea for judicial custody and sought his bail on medical grounds.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar, submitted in the court that the MLA's health condition was very serious and he was close to a heart attack; therefore, he be granted bail.
The ASG told the court that Shivakumar was taken to hospital as directed by court and due to his aliment, his interrogation could not be continued.
Singhvi further said that only Rs 41 lakh was recovered from Shivakumar and not Rs 8.5 crore, as alleged by the ED and now surprisingly the figure has become Rs 143 crore.
He alleged that ED is biased and mala fide and is lying before the court about the investigation.
The agency's claim about 317 bank accounts was only to spoil Shivakumar's image in media and public, he added.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also representing Shivakumar and seeking bail for him, said he was a 7-time MLA and not a flight risk.
It is a case based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep Shivakumar in custody as he has no criminal antecedent, said Rohatgi.
He further said that this is a case of granting bail and the court can impose conditions; if not, then granting medical bail to Shivakumar should be considered.
Opposing the bail plea, ED said that it had taken care of his medical conditions.
It also alleged that laundering of money took place through bank accounts of the MLA and his family members.
Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before the court Tuesday on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Swanky Cars, Snazzy Hairstyles and Tattoos: The New Lifestyles of India's Kabbadi Millionaires
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Xiaomi Mi Band Launched in India at Rs 2,299, First Sale on September 19
- Lego Shoes, Robo Dog and Vegan Meat: The Quirkiest Finds at Alibaba's Taobao Maker Festival