Delhi Court Sends ex-Fortis Promoters Malvinder Singh, His Brother to 14-day Judicial Custody
Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.
File photo of Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).
Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31. The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.
