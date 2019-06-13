English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Sends Member of Pak-based Terror Outfit to Five-day NIA Custody
Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria was arrested in connection with a case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Dharampuria, a member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases.
Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody. Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.
Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates, through hawala operators, to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!
- Delhi Businessman Steals His Own Mercedes-Benz A-Class Luxury Car for Insurance, Caught by Police
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
- India to Begin ICC Test Championship With Two Away Tests Against Windies in August
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results