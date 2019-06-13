Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Court Sends Member of Pak-based Terror Outfit to Five-day NIA Custody

Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria was arrested in connection with a case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Court Sends Member of Pak-based Terror Outfit to Five-day NIA Custody
File photo of Delhi High Court.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Dharampuria, a member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases.

Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody. Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates, through hawala operators, to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram