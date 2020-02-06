Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
Delhi Court Sends Sharjeel Imam to Judicial Custody for Six Days

Sharjeel Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said the lawyer, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
File photo: Delhi Police Crime branch takes JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to judicial custody for six days, his lawyer said.

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said the lawyer, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day.

The court had earlier sent Imam to 3-day police custody.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
