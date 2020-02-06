Delhi Court Sends Sharjeel Imam to Judicial Custody for Six Days
Sharjeel Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said the lawyer, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar.
File photo: Delhi Police Crime branch takes JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to judicial custody for six days, his lawyer said.
Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day.
The court had earlier sent Imam to 3-day police custody.
