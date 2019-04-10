English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Sends Yasin Malik to NIA Custody Till April 22 in Terror Funding Case
The JKLF chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.
File photo of Yasin Malik. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday sent JKLF chief Yasin Malik to NIA custody till April 22 after the agency sought his custodial interrogation in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
Malik was produced before special judge Rakesh Syal where the National Investigation Agency arrested him inside the courtroom and sought 15-day custodial interrogation. The proceedings in the case were heard in-camera.
He was shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the NIA secured his production remand in connection with the terror funding case. Malik will be facing questions from the NIA related to funding of his organisation.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea of the CBI for reopening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.
The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.
NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Malik's remand for custodial interrogation in the terror-funding case. The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.
The case also names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the front for the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused. Besides, it names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.
The JKLF was recently banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Malik was produced before special judge Rakesh Syal where the National Investigation Agency arrested him inside the courtroom and sought 15-day custodial interrogation. The proceedings in the case were heard in-camera.
He was shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the NIA secured his production remand in connection with the terror funding case. Malik will be facing questions from the NIA related to funding of his organisation.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea of the CBI for reopening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.
The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.
NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Malik's remand for custodial interrogation in the terror-funding case. The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.
The case also names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the front for the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused. Besides, it names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.
The JKLF was recently banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke
- Ariana Grande Set to Launch 'Thank U, Next' Beauty Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results