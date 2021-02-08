'His Picture Speaks Volumes': Delhi Court Denies Bail To Riot-Accused Shahrukh Pathan

A Delhi court has denied granting bail to, Shahrukh Pathan, one of the accused in the Delhi riots case on the grounds that he could go absconding.

Pathan was captured on camera pointing his gun at a police officer during the Delhi riots on February 24, 2020. He was caught from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli District on March 3.

Denying his petition, the court observed, "The accused is alleged to have participated in the riots and has been duly identified. His picture speaks volumes about the involvement and the conduct of the accused on the said day."

Special prosecutor D.K. Bhatia opposed the bail petition on grounds that after the incident at Jafrabad metro station, Pathan had absconded and hence could repeat it again.

Pathan was arrested by the Delhi police on March 3 from the Shamli bus stand in Uttar Pradesh after a video of him wielding his gun and running towards head constable Deepak Dahiya set the social media abuzz.

After he was identified, a case against him was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting, being a member of unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, and sections of the Arms Act.

Following his arrest, the illegal weapon and two live cartridges were also recovered from his home.

Also read: Delhi Riots: Court Grants Bail to Man in Murder Case, Cites Humongous Delay in Eye Witness Statement

Pathan’s counsel Khalid Akhtar told the court that his client had been behind bars for the past 10 months, despite the non-­commencement of trial.

He also claimed that head constable Dahiya’s statement is contradictory to the video and that the complainant was never shot at, Akhtar argued.

Taking into account the allegations against Pathan regarding his conduct on February 24, 2020, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat observed, “What is material is the gravity of the offense and the allegations against the accused which are quite grave. And added to it is the conduct of the accused showing that he does not satisfy the triple test for the grant of bail.”

The Northeast Delhi riots, which broke out between February 23 and 26, resulted in the death of 53 persons. At least 581 persons were injured, out of which about 97 persons sustained gunshot injuries.