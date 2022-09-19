Delhi Court Stays Proceedings in Money Laundering Case Against AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Monday ordered a stay against proceedings in the money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The District Judge of Rouse Avenue Court also issued notices to all accused persons on the transfer application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED sought the transfer of the case against Jain from the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to any other judge.

The court will next hear the matter on September 30.

The agency, in its plea, has raised certain issues about the bail arguments being heard by Goel, who has frequently pulled up the ED over its investigation. Goel has been hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and his co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain. All three are currently lodged in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Goel had recently allowed the ED to question Satyendar Jain inside the jail on September 16 with regard to the excise policy scam case, which has become a flashpoint between the city’s AAP government and the Centre.

The special court had recently taken cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four companies allegedly linked to the minister, in the money laundering case.

The ED’s money laundering case in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia, IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union territories. Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal government, including education and excise.

