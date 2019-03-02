Delhi Court Summons Jairam Ramesh in Defamation Plea Filed by Ajit Doval's Son

A Delhi court on Saturday summoned senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan magazine's editor and its reporter as accused on April 25 in a defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek against the magazine.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked them to appear before the court on April 25.The Caravan had alleged in its article that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven".On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.