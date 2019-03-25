English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Summons Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, 3 Others on May 4 in Money-laundering Case
Khaitan, whose bail plea was earlier dismissed in this case, is lodged in Tihar jail and will be produced before the court.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned lawyer Gautam Khaitan, his wife Ritu and two firms as accused, taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar summoned the four accused, including Windsor Holding Group Ltd and Ismax International Ltd, for May 4 in the case in which the agency filed the charge sheet earlier in the day alleging money laundering and possession of black money by them.
The 12,500 pages charge sheet including annexures, filed through ED's Special Public Prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta, mentions that Khaitan allegedly held six bank accounts abroad to which around Rs 5,000 crore has been credited but its source is unaccounted for.
Matta further said that there are 33 prosecution witnesses named in the charge sheet.
The court had earlier allowed the Income Tax department to interrogate Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam, in Tihar jail.
The court had passed the order after the I-T department said there was evidence against Khaitan showing evasion of tax and needed to be quizzed on the black money stashed.
The court had on March 12 dismissed his bail plea of in the black money and money laundering case.
The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.
