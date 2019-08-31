Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Summons Man for Framing Unnao Rape Survivor's Father as CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet

The court had earlier framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar, three former Uttar Pradesh policemen and five others for allegedly framing the rape survivor's father in an illegal arms possession case.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Delhi Court Summons Man for Framing Unnao Rape Survivor's Father as CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday summoned another person for allegedly conspiring to frame Unnao rape survivor's father in a case of illegal firearms possession after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed Sharadveer Singh to appear before it on September 5.

The court had earlier framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar, three former Uttar Pradesh policemen and five others for allegedly framing the rape survivor's father in an illegal arms possession case.

The court noted on Saturday that Sharadveer Singh was part of the alleged conspiracy to frame the rape survivor's father by planting arms and for falsely implicating him by creating of false documents.

The CBI named Singh for offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document), 193 (false evidence), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record ) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The court had earlier also framed all the accused for allegedly murdering the rape survivor's father while in judicial custody.

The counsel of the rape survivor and her mother, advocate Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, had earlier told the court that there were lapses in the CBI investigation and further probe was required to bring forth the role of others involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The CBI had told the court that further investigation was going on and it may come up with a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court had also framed the MLA in the rape case.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018, and died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

