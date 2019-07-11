Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Nephew of West Bengal CM for Filing False Election Affidavit

A complaint alleged that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee falsely stated his qualification as MBA and also concealed information regarding his education qualification about graduation.

PTI

July 11, 2019
Delhi Court Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Nephew of West Bengal CM for Filing False Election Affidavit
A complaint alleged that Abhishek Banerjee had filed false affidavit regarding his education qualification. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing false affidavit with his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections of 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Abhishek, the MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, to appear before the court on July 25.

"There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against the respondent Abhishek Banarjee... Accordingly, Abhishek Banarjee is summoned for commission of offence of under section 125A (filing false affidavit) of the Representation of People Act," the judge said.

The complaint, filed through advocate Neeraj, alleged that Abhishek had filed false affidavit regarding his education qualification.

It alleged that Abhishek falsely stated his qualification as MBA and also concealed information regarding his education qualification about graduation.

"Abhishek deliberately gave false information with intention to cheat public at large by falsely representing himself to be highly qualified candidate which created a false impression over public at large," the complaint said.

