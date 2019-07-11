Delhi Court Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Nephew of West Bengal CM for Filing False Election Affidavit
A complaint alleged that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee falsely stated his qualification as MBA and also concealed information regarding his education qualification about graduation.
A complaint alleged that Abhishek Banerjee had filed false affidavit regarding his education qualification. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing false affidavit with his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections of 2014.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Abhishek, the MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, to appear before the court on July 25.
"There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against the respondent Abhishek Banarjee... Accordingly, Abhishek Banarjee is summoned for commission of offence of under section 125A (filing false affidavit) of the Representation of People Act," the judge said.
The complaint, filed through advocate Neeraj, alleged that Abhishek had filed false affidavit regarding his education qualification.
It alleged that Abhishek falsely stated his qualification as MBA and also concealed information regarding his education qualification about graduation.
"Abhishek deliberately gave false information with intention to cheat public at large by falsely representing himself to be highly qualified candidate which created a false impression over public at large," the complaint said.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone's Child-like Quality is a Precious Part of His Life
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Mumbai: Report
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- WhatsApp Message Tracing Possible Without Diluting Encryption, Claims IIT Professor