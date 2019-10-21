Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of CBI Charge Sheet Against Chidambaram and Others in INX Media
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar took cognisance of the FIR and posted the matter for October 24, when ED custody of Chidambaram will come to an end and he will be produced in court.
A Delhi court on Thursday (October 17) sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case "to facilitate proper investigation in the case to reach a logical end". Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram for seven days. The court permitted the senior leader's request that he be allowed a separate cell, home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines, spectacles and visit by his family members and lawyers for 30 minutes daily, after the central probe agency did not oppose it. The court also directed the ED to get him medically examined every 48 hours and to produce him on October 24. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the CBI charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case accusing former finance minister P Chidambaram and others, including bureaucrats, of causing loss to the exchequer by allegedly committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar took cognisance of the FIR and posted the matter for October 24, when ED custody of Chidambaram will come to an end and he will be produced in court.
The accused in the charge sheet include Peter Mukherjea; chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman; ex-NITI Ayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar; former secretary in Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Anup K Pujari; Prabodh Saxena; Rabindra Prasad; INX Media; ASCL & Chess Management Services.
Accused-turned approver Indrani Mukerjea's also appears in the final report.
The report was filed under various sections of the PCA and the Indian Penal Code.
