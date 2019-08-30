Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Charge Sheet Against AAP MLA in Alleged Extortion Case
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance on the charge sheet and handed over its copies to the accused persons who were present in the courtroom.
File photo of AAP MLA Gulab Singh. (Picture: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed the by Delhi Police against AAP MLA Gulab Singh and others in connection with the 2016 alleged extortion case.
The court has now posted the matter for September 9 for further proceedings. Singh is currently an MLA from Delhi's Matiala constituency.
Besides Singh, Delhi Police has named four others as accused - Satish, Devender Singh, Jagdish Chander and Naveen Yadav.
The charge sheet was filed against them under sections of 384 (punishment for extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death in order to extort) 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and relevant section of Arms Act.
In September 2016, two property dealers - Deepak Sharma and Rinku Diwan - had alleged that Singh's associate Satish and Devender were extorting money from them.
Singh was also arrested by Delhi Police from Gujarat in 2016 while he was on an election tour after an NBW was issue against him by a Delhi court.
