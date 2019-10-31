Delhi Court Tells AIIMS to Submit Report on Chidambaram’s Health by Tomorrow
Chidambaram has sought interim bail in the INX media money laundering case on medical grounds, saying his condition is deteriorating and he needs to be in a sterile environment.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board on Thursday itself to give opinion on the health of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease.
The high court said Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwara Redy be included in the board to give his opinion on Chidambaram's medical condition, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
Chidambaram has sought interim bail in the INX media money laundering case on medical grounds, saying his condition is deteriorating and he needs to be in a sterile environment.
Justice Suresh Kait said the board will sit on Thursday to discuss Chidambaram's medical condition and the report be placed before the court which will hear the matter on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav Enter as Wild Card Contestants
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Halloween 2019: 5 Bizarre Celeb Costumes from Past Years
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask