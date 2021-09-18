Delhi Court to Hear LJP MP Prince Raj's Anticipatory Bail in Rape Case on Monday

A Delhi court has reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Lok Jansakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj in connection with an alleged rape case against him. Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday reserved the order on Raj’s plea. The court said that it will now pronounce its verdict on Monday, September 20.

On September 14, Raj, cousin of LJP leader Chirag Paswan and MP from Samastipur in Bihar had moved the court seeking protection from arrest in a rape case. The matter was listed for Friday, September 17. Delhi Police opposed Raj’s anticipatory bail plea. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict and said that it will decide the matter on Monday.

Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat represented Delhi Police during the hearing in the court. He submitted that the police need custody of Raj for interrogation to find out more details about the case. Rawat also said that Raj’s custody is needed for the recovery of said objectionable video clips of the rape incident as claimed by the victim.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with Advocate Nitesh Rana represented Raj in the court. They submitted that “this is a case of honey trap and extortion”. They termed the case “false” and “frivolous”.

The complainant was also present in the court during the hearing.

On the directions of the court, on September 9, Delhi Police had registered an FIR at Connaught Place Police Station against Raj, president of the Bihar unit of the LJP. The FIR mentioned IPC was filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The complainant who claims herself to be a member of LJP had filed a complaint against Raj three months ago. She has alleged that she was raped and molested by Raj while she was unconscious.

