Delhi Court to Pronounce Judgment on January 18 in 2013 Gang Rape Case Of 5-Year-Old

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday fixed January 18 for pronouncing judgement in the sensational 2013 case of gang rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra deferred the verdict which was likely to be pronounced today.

On April 15, 2013, a five year old was allegedly raped in east Delhi and some objects were shoved in her private parts.

Accused Manoj Shah and Pradeep, both lodged in judicial custody, had allegedly fled after raping the minor, believing her to be dead.

Both were later arrested by Delhi police from Bihar in 2013.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.