1-min read

Delhi Court to Pronounce Judgment on January 18 in 2013 Gang Rape Case Of 5-Year-Old

On April 15, 2013, a five year old was allegedly raped and murdered in east Delhi and some objects were shoved in her private parts.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Delhi Court to Pronounce Judgment on January 18 in 2013 Gang Rape Case Of 5-Year-Old
Representative image.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday fixed January 18 for pronouncing judgement in the sensational 2013 case of gang rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra deferred the verdict which was likely to be pronounced today.

On April 15, 2013, a five year old was allegedly raped in east Delhi and some objects were shoved in her private parts.

Accused Manoj Shah and Pradeep, both lodged in judicial custody, had allegedly fled after raping the minor, believing her to be dead.

Both were later arrested by Delhi police from Bihar in 2013.

