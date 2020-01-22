Delhi Court Wants Action Taken Report against Police Action on Jamia Students
Police had baton charged protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd before entering the university campus and detaining several persons, including students, for their alleged involvement in the violence.
File photo of policemen standing guard near Jamia Millia Islamia following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 16.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia seeking registration of FIR against police action on students at the varsity last month.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought report from Delhi police by March 16.
During a protest organised by JMI students and locals at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on December 15, 2019, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, four buses and two police vehicles were torched as protestors clashed with police in New Friends Colony.
Police had baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd before entering the university campus and detaining several persons, including students, allegedly involved in the violence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App
- Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours