Delhi Court Wants Action Taken Report against Police Action on Jamia Students

Police had baton charged protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd before entering the university campus and detaining several persons, including students, for their alleged involvement in the violence.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
File photo of policemen standing guard near Jamia Millia Islamia following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 16.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia seeking registration of FIR against police action on students at the varsity last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought report from Delhi police by March 16.

During a protest organised by JMI students and locals at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on December 15, 2019, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, four buses and two police vehicles were torched as protestors clashed with police in New Friends Colony.

Police had baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd before entering the university campus and detaining several persons, including students, allegedly involved in the violence.

