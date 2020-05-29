Delhi Sees Record Spike of 1,106 Covid-19 Cases, Takes Tally to Over 17,000; Death Toll Reach 398

Delhi's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 398 with 82 fatalities that took place in the last one month being reported on Friday, as the city's total tally jumped to over 17,000, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Heath minister Satyendar Jain in a virtual joint press conference also announced that 13 of the 82 deaths occurred on May 27.

"The remaining 69 deaths have taken place over a period of 34 days. These cases are being recorded now due to late reporting by various hospitals or due to incomplete submission of information," Sisodia said.

The 69 deaths include 52 fatalities that had taken place at Safdarjung Hospital, a report for which was submitted by authorities a couple of days ago, he said.

Jain said the death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 398.

From May 12-20, one death took place on each of the days during that span, he added.

"The Delhi Death Audit Committee had looked into all these cases and given the figures. So, this rise of 82 seen at once," Sisodia said.

Safdurjung Hospital so far has recorded 103 COVID-19 related deaths, Dr Balvinder Singh, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said. Of the 103, 33 were Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

From February 1 till May 16, 53 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to the Delhi government, Singh said.

RML Medical Superintendent Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj said 168 deaths related to COVID 19 have been reported so far in the hospital.

"We regularly update the death figures in the format sent by the Delhi government," she said.

Fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, he said, adding that 7,846 people have recovered from the infection.

This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus reported so far in Delhi.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

The previous highest spike of 1,024 fresh cases was recorded on May 28, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi to over 16,000.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi Health Department had said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 316, and the total number of cases mounted to 16,281.

With 1,106 more cases, the total number has mounted to 17,387.

Jain said about 21,000 beds are available in hospitals, 1,400 in private facilities and 3,700 in government hospitals.

Sisodia also appealed to people to not panic as the "government has made all arrangements".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on Friday, "My Delhiites do not worry if you contract corona. Most of you can be treated in home quarantine itself. Still, if you need to be admitted to hospital, we have full preparations for it. I pray to the god for your good health and happiness."

"Corona patients who have no or mild symptoms can recover at their home. They need not get admitted to hospital," he added.

Sisodia during the press conference also said people need not visit hospitals unless they have symptoms of the virus infection, and added 80-90 per cent recovery was registered among the cases where patients were home quarantined.

"If people do not have symptoms but tested positive, there is no need to panic, or for the neighbours to get panicked. Such people can just isolate themselves and follow all precautions. Our doctors even offer counselling to them (over the phone)," he said.

"The number of patients currently on ventilator is 28. And we have more than 300 dedicated ventilators available currently in Delhi. Our aim is to double the number of beds in the coming days in comparison to the number of patients right now," Jain was quoted as saying in a statement.